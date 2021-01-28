NGT directs FSSAI to finalise draft Packaging Regulations within 3 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to finalise the draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months.

The NGT Principal bench headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the issue of use of plastic bottles and multi layered plastic packages for packaging of carbonated soft drinks, liquor and other items also needs to be further considered by the concerned authorities.

"The FSSAI may finalise the draft regulations as far as possible within three months which may be enforced and monitored through a credible monitoring mechanism," the bench said.

The NGT passed this order after hearing a petition filed by NGO Him Jagriti Uttaranchal Welfare Society which sought ban on the use of plastic bottle and multi-layered/plastic packages/PET bottles alleging it causes health problems.

The Directorate General Of Health Services told the NGT that the Ministry of Health has published draft rules for prohibition of use of Polyethylene Terephthalate or plastic containers in liquid oral formulations for primary packaging of drug formulations for pediatric use, geriatric use and for use in case of pregnant women and women of reproductive age group.

"The matter being required to be primarily dealt with by the concerned Executive authorities, we do not consider it necessary to pass any further order in exercise of jurisdiction under Sections 14 and 15 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," the bench said.