NGT flags concern over adverse effect of microplastics

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 10:10 ist

Expressing concern over microplastics entering blood cells and adversely impacting health, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Union ministry of environment and forests to introduce intervention in designing and manufacturing of products that may generate microplastics like textiles and cosmetics.

The principal bench of the NGT passed this order after initiating suo motu proceedings after a media report on small particles of plastics that can enter blood cells. Microplastics refer to plastic particles with an upper size limit of 5 mm.

"Interventions need to be immediately introduced as short-term measures in future designing and manufacturing of products which are potential threat for generating MP like textiles, tyres, and complementary products (laundry detergents, road surfaces, and vehicles), manufacture and sale of certain personal care and cosmetic products containing MP, household, commercial, or industrial washing machines," the order said.

The NGT also said that there is a need for remedial action to “neutralise anticipated harm to environment and public health, pending further scientific investigations for laying down standards.

India News
Microplastics
NGT

