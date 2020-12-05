Mercedes Benz emission readings: NGT junks review plea

NGT junks review plea alleging falsification of emission readings by Mercedes Benz

The NGT dismissed the plea saying there is no tangible material to support that there has been violation of law

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2020, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 15:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has junked a plea seeking review of its order dismissing a petition alleging falsification of emission readings by car manufacturer Mercedes Benz.

The NGT dismissed the plea saying there is no tangible material to support that there has been violation of law.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said that the review application is an attempt for re-hearing, which is not permissible.

"It is submitted that there was a prospectus dated May 12, 2020, on the website of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, KBA, indicting the company which by itself was enough for taking action. We do not find any ground to revisit the order," the bench said.

The NGT on October 19 had refused to entertain the plea alleging falsification of emission readings by the company.

“We find that neither the applicant claims to be a victim nor there is any material showing the loss suffered by the applicant. Nor he has shown his representative capacity to safeguard the rights of people who may not be able to directly take the remedy. In absence of adequate particulars, we do not find it appropriate to entertain this application,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Tanuj Mittal alleging falsification of emission readings by Mercedes Benz.

The plea stated that as per the prospectus issued by the company in May, the installation of cheat device in the engine and findings recorded by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority are mentioned.

On this basis, the plea sought action be taken against the management of the car manufacturing company.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

National Green Tribunal
Mercedes Benz
emissions

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

 