NGT orders automobile makers to give info on sound level of vehicles to buyers

Terming that noise pollution is posing a serious threat to the health of people, the National Green Tribunal has asked the automobile manufacturers to provide information about the sound level of the vehicle to consumers while selling it.

A bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Siddhanta Das said that only those vehicles that carry valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) issued by the authorised agency are permitted to ply in Maharashtra so as to prevent air pollution due to vehicles.

The tribunal passed this order after hearing a petition filed by advocate Dileep B Nevatia against the violation of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, caused due to complete neglect and apathy on part of the authorities.

The petitioner also said that concerned authorities are neither monitoring the noise levels of constructed vehicles at the manufacturing stage nor they are ensuring compliance of noise limits by these vehicles.

The green bench also said that information about sound emissions due to the automobile to consumers and public authorities has the potential to influence purchasing decisions and accelerate the transition to a quieter vehicle fleet.

"Accordingly, we hold that the automobile manufacturers should provide information on sound levels of vehicles at the point of sale and in technical promotional material, providing information to the consumers about the sound emissions of a vehicle and also the horns based on Precautionary Principle," the tribunal said.

The bench said that increasing noise levels in the urban areas is posing a serious threat to the health of the people in general and

especially to the children and old, in particular.

The bench also Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to notify the noise emission standards for vehicles at the manufacturing stage and thereafter issue necessary directions under Section 20 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, to the concerned authorities for enforcement of such standards.

The tribunal also directed the authorities to record the PUC (pollution under control) data only so as to automatically linked with the Central Server with uniform standardise software and introduce annual third party inspection of PUC centres.

While asking transport department to strengthen inspection of PUC centers for quality control and licensing programme, the NGT directed it to make a quality audit of centers and calibration quarterly and upgrade testing centres for the high levels of automatic emission testing so that operators and vehicles drivers are prevented from manipulation of results.