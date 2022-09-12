NGT pulls up Kerala govt over Periyar pollution

NGT pulls up Kerala government for not taking steps to prevent Periyar pollution

The body said that the authorities’ reports in the last several years do not show any improvement in Periyar’s water quality

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 12 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 21:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Noting the continuing pollution of the Periyar river in Kerala, and its consequences on public health as well as the environment, the National Green Tribunal observed that it was a “crime against humanity” and the “victims are poor voiceless people”.

NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, while going through the petitions against the pollution in the Periyar, said that the authorities’ reports in the last several years do not show any improvement in Periyar’s “water quality at any of the locations in question”.

Saying that the Kerala state government must execute its earlier short- and long-term action plan, the NGT asked the state to set up a high-level monitoring committee of four additional chief secretaries of the departments concerned—environment, local self-governance, irrigation/water resources and finance—to execute the cleaning plan submitted with the tribunal earlier.

“Pollution is a crime… Right to (a) clean environment is a part of Right to Life,” NGT’s order said, stating that “most of the victims are poor voiceless people”.

“Periyar River in Kerala falls in the list of identified polluted river stretches under ‘Priority-V’ category Aluva-Eloor to Kalamassery to Kalamassery, having BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) range between 3-6.0 mg/l,” stated the order.

“Since (the) discharge of untreated sewage into the river is a criminal offence under the water act, it must be stopped immediately,” the Green Bench said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
NGT
Periyar
Water Pollution

What's Brewing

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

 