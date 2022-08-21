NGT seeks Centre response on usage of potable water for industrial purposes

The NGT has asked for a response from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on the issue of using potable water for industrial purposes and its contamination.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issued notice to the Ministry.

"We note that potable water is being allowed to be used for industrial purposes, on the other hand, the sewage water which can be used for such purposes is being mixed with potable water in stormwater drains and rivers resulting in contamination of potable water. A comprehensive water management strategy may require preventing pollution and the use of potable water for industrial purposes," the NGT said in its order.

The bench said allowing over-exploited groundwater for commercial purposes where recharge was not taking place will defeat the 'sustainable development principle.'

There was no effective regulatory framework to assess the extent of replenishment which was a condition for permitting extraction of groundwater, the green bench said. Despite there being provisions for rainwater harvesting and other measures, compliance with such policies remained a challenge, the Tribunal said.

The Bench of hearing violation of green norms in the utilisation of water in Bhari Industrial area in Sonipat in Haryana.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, about 40 billion cubic metre of water is used in industrial areas of the country, which is about 6 per cent of the total availability of water. As per the Central Ground Water Board's latest report, the total annual groundwater extraction of the entire country has been estimated as 244.92 bcm (billion cubic meter). The agricultural sector is the predominant consumer of groundwater resources. About 89 % of total annual groundwater extraction i.e. 217.61 bcm is for irrigation use. Only 27.3 bcm is for domestic and industrial use, which is about 11 % of the total extraction, said the report.

The overall stage of groundwater development in the country is 61.6 %. The stage of groundwater extraction is very high in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, where it is more than

100%, which implies that in these states the annual groundwater consumption is more than annual extractable groundwater resources. In Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Chandigarh and Puducherry, the stage of groundwater extraction is between 60-100%. In the rest of the states, the stage of groundwater extraction is below 60 %, said the report.