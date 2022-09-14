NGT seeks policy intervention by Centre to prevent waterlogging in cities

Taking serious note of waterlogging in many cities during rainy season, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought suggestions from the Centre and states to address the issue.

Observing that this is an important issue, the Tribunal said that to address the problem, it requires policy, programmes, planning, implementation and close monitoring by administrative authorities.

The principal bench of NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel heard an application against the Greater Noida Development Authority and other respondents seeking to avoid the blockage of rainwater drainages in the city.

Several big cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Surat, Mumbai and Patna witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding during this year's rainy season.

Terming that in such issues, the NGT can only forward the suggestions to concerned authorities, the Tribunal said Union Ministry of Urban Development, Central Ground Water Authority, Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries, Urban Development Departments, Public Works Departments, and Panchayat Raj Departments of all the States/UTs may take appropriate action on preventing water logging.

The NGT also asked both the Centre and states to submit reports on steps taken to prevent the dumping of building material on roadsides, building proper drainage system to ensure free flow of water.