NGT seeks policy intervention by Centre to prevent waterlogging in cities

Taking serious note of waterlogging in many cities during rainy season, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought suggestions from the Centre and states to address the issue.
Observing that this is an important issue, the Tribunal said that to address the problem, it requires policy, programmes, planning, implementation and close monitoring by administrative authorities.
The principal bench of NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel heard an application against the Greater Noida Development Authority and other respondents seeking to avoid the blockage of rainwater drainages in the city.
Explained | BBMP identifies big names behind encroachments of Bengaluru storm water drains
Several big cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Surat, Mumbai and Patna witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding during this year's rainy season.
Terming that in such issues, the NGT can only forward the suggestions to concerned authorities, the Tribunal said Union Ministry of Urban Development, Central Ground Water Authority, Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries, Urban Development Departments, Public Works Departments, and Panchayat Raj Departments of all the States/UTs may take appropriate action on preventing water logging.
The NGT also asked both the Centre and states to submit reports on steps taken to prevent the dumping of building material on roadsides, building proper drainage system to ensure free flow of water.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know
'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber
'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?
Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show
Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV
Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu