NGT seeks reports on e-waste recycling industries functioning 

Taking serious note about complaint against e-waste recycling industires for not following norms while handling electronic waste, the National Green Tribunal has directed all the state Pollution Control Boards to file status reports on operation of such units.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed this order while hearing a petition against unscientific handling of e-waste in Sarurpur Industrial Area, Faridabad, Haryana by various engineering companies.

The bench also asked states to hold an online interaction in the issue and submit a consolidated report by the next hearing on May 27.

According to Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, around 10.14 lakh tonne of e-waste generated in India in 2019-20. There are 468 authorised dismantlers/recyclers in 22 states having processing capacity of 13.85 lakh tonne of e-waste, said the Ministry.

The Ministry also notified E-Waste Management Rules-2016 for effective handling of electronic waste.

The petitioner alleged that nearly 100-200 "Red category" and highly polluting units are illegally operating in the Sarurpur Industrial area which burns approximately 40-50 tonne of e-waste daily which has made the environment of the region toxic.

These units collect the leftover ash from the E-waste after it is burnt and load them in the tractors and tippers which take this ash and dump un-scientifically in the open area and landfills, which proves to be a threat to the environment, the petitioner alleged.

Since e-waste contains lead, cadmium, mercury, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), brominated flame retardants (BFRs), chromium and beryllium, long term exposure to these substances damages the nervous system, kidney, bones, and the reproductive and endocrine systems, the plea said.

