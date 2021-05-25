NGT sets up panel to probe alleged violation of norms in Mekedatu dam construction

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to submit a report on alleged violation of norms in the construction of a reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Karnataka.

The NGT Southern bench, comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Department of Water Resources, Central Water Commission, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments among others.

The Green Bench issued a direction after taking suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report that said Karnataka proposes to construct a dam across the Cauvery river in the area and that the proposal was deferred by the Cauvery Water Management Authority twice in the past following strong opposition from the Tamil Nadu government, citing the pendency of case before the Supreme Court.

"Considering the allegations made in the newspaper report, we are satisfied that there arises a substantial question of environment, which requires the interference of this Tribunal. So, the matter is admitted."

"Issue notice to the respondents...along with copy of the newspaper report and gist of the Suo Motu proceeding with full cause title so as to enable them to comply with the direction," the bench said.

The committee comprises of senior members from the Integrated Regional Office, MoEF, Bangalore, Cauvery Water Management Authority, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited and the Forest Department not below the rank of Additional Conservator of Forest, Karnataka.