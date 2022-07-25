NHAI facing shortage of road safety auditors

At a time when the government is struggling to reduce the deaths due to road accidents, India is facing an acute shortage of road safety auditors to study the black spots on highways, says the latest report of a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the nodal agency to build highways, informed a Parliamentary Standing Committee that “there is a dearth of road safety auditors in the country”.

The Standing Committee on Road Transport, Tourism and Culture in its latest report on “Issues relating to the road sector,” quoting the NHAI, said that the agency has taken up a training programme for road safety audit to create its own force of road safety auditors.

The NHAI also said there are 4,002 black spots have been identified on national highways across the country of which 2,569 have been rectified. The work is in progress to rectify about 689 black spots, the NHAI informed the Parliamentary panel.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport has identified 25 black spots on NHs passing through Karnataka.

The Committee in its report said that “it is hoping that the road safety audit training programme being taken up by NHAI suffices to meet the requirement of road safety auditors in the country. The Committee recommends that NHAI may outsource any interim requirements for road safety auditors as road safety audits play a crucial role in ensuring safety provisions on NHs across the country and the dearth of human resources cannot be an excuse to delay the audits.”

With just 1% of the world’s vehicles, India accounts for 11% of the global death in road accidents, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank.