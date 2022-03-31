NHAI planning cashless treatment facility for accident victims on Golden Quadrilateral: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning a cashless treatment facility for road accident victims on all four arms of the Golden Quadrilateral.

The NHAI planning cashless treatment facility for the road accident victims, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians/cyclists on Delhi-Mumbai/ Mumbai-Chennai/ Chennai-Kolkata/ Kolkata-Agra & Agra-Delhi Corridors of the Golden Quadrilateral (NH)," Gadkari said in his written reply in Lok Sabha.

The scheme will cover the immediate needs of hospitalisation of the victims for the first 48 hours, from the time of hospitalisation or providing necessary treatment, up to a cost of Rs 30,000 starting from the time of the ambulance reaching the accident site. Already tenders have been invited for the cashless treatment facility from insurance companies registered with IRDAI, he said.

Based on the pilot scheme, the government will take steps to implement this on other National Highways, he added.

He also said that NHAI is working on ensuring the availability of ambulances on every operating toll plaza under its jurisdiction. As on date, over 710 ambulances have been deployed across various National Highways under the jurisdiction of NHAI, he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: