NHAI's drive to remove speed breakers from highways

To ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles ensure, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a special drive for removal of speed breakers from national highways, especially at toll plazas.

Removal of speed breakers will ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement, especially at toll plazas. With the effective implementation of FASTag on toll plazas and conversion of cash toll lanes to FASTag lanes, the speed breakers/ rumble strips constructed at toll plazas are being removed with immediate effect for smooth vehicular movement," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Roads of different categories and under different situations are designed for designated speeds at which vehicles can travel with convenience and safety, the statement said.

The NHAI has implemented electronic toll collection through FASTag from December 15, 2019, to provide commotion-free movement on highways.

The speed breaker not only causes delay, it also led to damages to vehicles and discomfort to vehicle occupants and more fuel consumption due to acceleration and deceleration. This initiative will save time, money and facilitate smooth vehicular movement, the statement said.