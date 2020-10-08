NHRC issues advisory on protection of human rights of women

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued advisories to various ministries and states, stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights of women, in the pandemic scenario, officials said on Thursday.

In view of the unprecedented situation across the country and being "deeply concerned" about the rights of the vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns, the NHRC had constituted a 'Committee of Experts on Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Human Rights and Future Response', it said in a statement.

The committee included representatives from civil society organisations, independent domain experts, and representatives from ministries and departments concerned, the statement said.

The panel was tasked to assess the impact of the pandemic on realisation of the rights of the people, especially the marginalised and vulnerable sections of the population which have been "disproportionately impacted", it added.

After due consideration of the impact assessment and recommendations made by the committee of experts, the commission has issued the advisories on the protection of the human rights of women in the pandemic situation, the statement said.

The commission has also requested the ministries and the states and UTs concerned to implement the recommendations made in the advisory and send it action-taken reports, it added.