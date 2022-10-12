NHRC issues advisory to prevent ocular injuries

At a time when studies suggest that eye injuries are responsible for at least 5 per cent of permanent blind cases, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has come out with an advisory recommending imposing a ban on the sale of bows, arrows, pellet guns and toys with sharp edges as well as prohibiting firecrackers that have a potential to cause eye trauma.

The 'Advisory to Prevent, Minimise and Mitigate Ocular Trauma' was sent to the Centre and states on Tuesday after the rights body found out that eye injury commonly affects young men population -- 55 per cent of victims are below 25 years of age -- and hence have a "significant" socio-economic impact on the families and the country.

According to official statistics, eye injury or ocular trauma constitutes 7 per cent of all bodily injuries and 10-15 per cent of all eye diseases. Eye injury is recognised as one of the major causes of disabilities in the country and major contributors to eye injury are road accidents (34 per cent), sports (29 per cent) and occupations (21 per cent).

The NHRC has asked the Centre to establish an online portal or use an existing one to record details of each case of ocular trauma while making every case a "notifiable event" across the country. Every hospital and medical practitioner should compulsorily upload details of such cases dealt with by them.

The Centre and states also insist on mandatory printing of a warning about the dangers of products having the potential to cause ocular trauma.

They should also identify firecrackers that have the potential to cause eye trauma and impose a ban on such firecrackers in public places, closed spaces and large public gatherings. Children below 12 years also should be allowed to play with it only under the direct supervision of adults.

There should also be a ban or restriction on the sale of bows, arrows, pellet guns, toys having sharp edges and other toys having potential to cause eye injuries to children below 12 years.

The governments should also "critically examine" the laws providing for mandatory use of eye safety gear by workers engaged in activities having potential to cause eye injuries.

The NHRC also urged governments to regulate chemicals identified as hazardous by dual packaging, restriction on sale to children and proper disposal of used chemicals and containers and ban the sale of lime powder in thin plastic sachets.

It should also be made mandatory that all chemicals for domestic use should be packed in safe containers marked with caution symbols. Eye check-ups should also be made mandatory for renewing driving licence.

The government should create a post of Ophthalmologist in each Community Health Centre and should increase the number of posts of Ophthalmologists in District Hospitals, Medical Colleges, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Specialty Health Care Centres.

Upgradation of eye/cornea banks by building awareness about eye donation and creation of an online portal to register voluntary pledges for eye donation is also needed. There should also be an emphasis on sponsoring research in the field of ocular trauma to facilitate development of low-cost eye care technologies.