NHRC issues notice to Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over dead bodies floating in Ganga

Several bodies, presumably of Covid-19 victims, floating in the River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have attracted the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday, which sought reports from the Centre and the state governments.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of both the States and the Secretary of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation) after receiving complaints, calling for action taken report within four weeks.

Issuing the notices, a statement said, the NHRC has observed that it seems the public authorities have "failed to take concrete efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half-burnt or unburnt dead bodies into the River Ganga".

It said the practice of disposal of dead bodies in the Ganga is clearly in violation of guidelines of the National Mission for Clean Ganga project.

It has noted that The River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 has laid down not only the comprehensive principles to be followed for rejuvenation, protection, and management of River Ganga but also made it clear that "no person shall do any act or carry on any project or process or activity which, notwithstanding whether such act has been mentioned in this Order or not, has the effect of causing pollution in the River Ganga".

The complainant has expressed apprehensions that these dead bodies were of Covid-19 victims, hence, the disposal of dead bodies in such a manner may seriously affect all those persons, who are dependent on the holy river for their day-to-day activities, the NHRC said.

"Even if these dead bodies were not of Covid-19 victims, then such practice/incidents are shameful to the society as a whole as that amounts to a violation of human rights of even deceased persons. The complainant has sought the intervention of the Commission for strict action against negligent public authorities, who have failed to prevent such incidents," it added.

