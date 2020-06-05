NHRC moves SC for taking measures to ameliorate plight of migrant workers

The NHRC has approached the Supreme Court for taking long terms measures like setting up a nodal agency for inter-state migration of labourers and providing affordable rental housing scheme, and universal ration cards etc to the workers, who suffered untold miseries since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown.

In an application filed before the top court, the rights body submitted that a special provision should be inserted in the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 to deal with emergency situations like COVID-19, natural disasters etc.

It said a national portal should be set up for registration of migrants so that a nationwide database was created. It sought compensation to family members of those who died while migrating to their respective states.

The application was filed by the NHRC in a Suo Motu matter being examined by the top court on 'problems and miseries of migrant workers'.

In its plea, the NHRC said it has taken Suo Motu cognisance in several cases looking into various newspaper reports that showed the unfortunate and miserable condition of the migrant workers.

It suggested the implementation of a slew of short term and long term measures in order to decrease the sufferings of the migrant workers and to ensure that the human rights of these poor labourers were not violated.

"State should be directed to identify the industry in which the migrant labour is working i.e construction, agriculture, brick kiln, etc. This identification will aid the State in creating schemes for the migrant workers and in the preparation of a State-wide and Nation-wide database," it said.

It said there should be medical facilities for check-ups for migrants before and after the journey, as well as the availability of food and medical care, and menstrual hygiene products during the journey.

Besides, the fund should be created for payment of ex-gratia relief by the concerned DM, to every migrant returning home, it suggested.

The Commission also expressed its concern over reports that 40% of the Shramik trains were late.

"There is an average delay of 8 hours. Railways in consultation with the respective state governments should ensure that such delays do not take place and the trains do not reach the wrong destination," it said.