NHRC notice to Raj govt, DGP over gangrape, killing of Dalit woman

The NHRC has sent notices to the Rajasthan government and the state's police chief over the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman in Bikaner district, officials said on Wednesday.

The responses has been sought within four weeks, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 21-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped and killed by three persons, including two police personnel, on June 20, it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, amount to the violation of the human rights of the victim by those responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Rajasthan, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The report should also include the present status of the investigation being conducted by the police, departmental action taken against public servants, and arrest of the third accused. The Commission would also like to know what relief has been granted by the state to the family of the victim, it added.

According to the media report, carried on June 22, both policemen had been suspended and the matter is being investigated, the rights panel said.