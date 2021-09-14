NHRC seeks reports from govts over 'adverse' impact of farmers' protest

As the farmers continue their protest at Delhi borders demanding repeal of three contentious farm laws, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought reports from the Centre, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments as well as other authorities on the impact the agitation has on commercial activities and inconvenience caused to travellers.

It has also asked the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Delhi School of Social Work (University of Delhi) to study various aspects of the farmers' protest and submit reports to the NHRC.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has received several complaints regarding the ongoing farmer's protest, related to its "adverse impact" on the industrial units, "seriously affecting" more than 9,000 micro, medium, and large companies. Transportation is also "adversely impacted, causing the commuters, patients, physically challenged people and senior citizens to suffer" due to the heavy congestion on roads.

The NHRC said there are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations due to the ongoing farmers' agitation and barricades have been put on the borders.

Following this, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, Director Generals of Police of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi Police Commissioner asking them to submit their respective Action Taken Reports.

It also mentioned an allegation of breach of the Covid-19 protocols by the farmers at the protest site. It is also alleged that inhabitants are not being allowed to move out of their houses due to the blockade of the passage.

"Since the agitation involves the issue of human rights, the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected. The Commission needs to take care of various human rights issues," it said.

The commission has asked the IEG to examine the "adverse impact" of the farmers' agitation on industrial and commercial activities and production and disruption of transport services on commercial and normal consumers, including inconvenience and additional expenditure. It has been given time till October 10 to submit its report.

The NDMA and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have to submit reports about Covid protocols during the agitation.

The Delhi School of Social Work has been asked to conduct a survey and submit the report assessing the disruption of livelihood, lives of people, impact on the aged and infirm persons due to "protracted agitation" by farmers.

In the case of alleged gang rape of human rights activist at the protest site, the statement said, it has not received any report from the District Magistrate of Haryana's Jhajjar regarding the payment of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. A fresh reminder was issued asking the District Magistrate to file the report by October 10.

