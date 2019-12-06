NHRC takes cognisance of Hyd encounter, orders probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Friday, raised questions over the encounter killing of four accused in the Telangana rape and murder case, saying "If, the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per law pursuant to the directions of the competent court."

In a statement, Justice H L Dattu-led NHRC said it is aware that growing cases of sexual assault and violence against women has created an atmosphere of fear and anger amongst the public at large" but loss of human lives even of a person arrested by police under law, in such circumstances, "would definitely give a wrong message" to the society.

NHRC has asked its DG (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact finding on the spot investigation into the matter. The team of the Investigation Division of the Commission headed by an SSP, is expected to leave immediately and submit their report, at the earliest. https://t.co/s23llzMOE1 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Describing the encounter killing of four persons who were in custody as a "matter of concern", it said, "the incident which has taken place now clearly indicates that the police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity by the accused on the spot, which resulted into death of all four. The deceased had been arrested by the police during the investigation and a judgment in the matter by the competent court was yet to be pronounced."

Four accused of rape and burning a veterinarian at a state-run hospital alive were killed in an encounter while they were taken to the spot for re-construction of the crime with police claiming that they attacked police and attempted to escape.

Ordering its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for fact-finding on the spot investigation into the matter, the NHRC said the matter required to be probed very carefully and a team under Senior Superintendent of Police in its investigation division should immediately rush to Telangana and submit a report.

The NHRC had earlier said there was an absence of a "Standard Operating Procedure" for the police to immediately respond to panic situations.

"The commission has been insisting upon all law-enforcing agencies to keep the human rights angle in their view while dealing with the persons arrested by them or being kept in their custody.

"The right to life and equality before the law are the basic human rights recognised and granted by the Constitution of India," it said.

"A number of such cases, including the one in Hyderabad, had forced the commission to intervene in the matter," it added.

The NHRC has already taken cognizance of increasing cases of rapes and sexual assault across the country and a detailed report has been called for from all state governments and police heads as well as from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Commission has earlier said that there is a lack of 'Standard Operating Procedure' to immediately respond to the panic situations by the police authorities and insisting all law enforcing agencies to keep human rights angle in their view while dealing with the persons arrested by them or being kept in their custody.

"The right to life and equality before law are the basic human rights recognized and granted by the Constitution of India," the statement added.