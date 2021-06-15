Blast near Israeli Embassy: NIA announces Rs 10L reward

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each for identifying 2 people for blast near Israeli Embassy

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy on the evening of January 29

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2021, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 20:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for the identification of two people captured on CCTV camera when explosive material was being planted outside the Israeli embassy here earlier this year, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the NIA was seeking information to help identify two individuals, as seen on CCTV footage, in connection with the case related to the explosion near the Israeli Embassy, New Delhi.

"Any information in this regard leading to identification and arrest of the suspected individuals will be rewarded with cash of Rs 10 lakh on each," the spokesperson said.

The NIA spokesperson also shared the drive where one can access the pictures and videos of the two people. 

If someone recognises them, they can send an email to 'do.nia@gov.in', 'info.nia@gov.in' or call phone numbers 011-24368800 and 9654447345.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on the evening of January 29. The case was handed over to the NIA on February 2.

While no one was injured, some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
NIA
blast

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 