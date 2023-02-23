NIA busts gangster-terrorist nexus, nabs 6

NIA busts gangster-terrorist nexus, nabs 6 linked to gangs

The arrested people include Lucky Khokhar, Lakhvir Singh, Harpreet, Dalip Bishnoi, Surinder and Hari Om

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 23 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 10:25 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six persons, including a close associate of Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, in connection with the Gangster-terrorist case, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested Khalistani terrorist has been identified as Lucky Khokhar alias Denis.

Recently, raids were conducted at 76 locations across the nation which led to the arrests.

According to the central counter terrorism law enforcement agency, the arrested were identified as Lucky Khokhar, Lakhvir Singh, Harpreet, Dalip Bishnoi, Surinder alias Chiku Chaudhary and Hari Om alias Titu.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...

