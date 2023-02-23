NIA busts gangster-terrorist nexus, nabs 6 linked to gangs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six persons, including a close associate of Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, in connection with the Gangster-terrorist case, an official said on Thursday.
The arrested Khalistani terrorist has been identified as Lucky Khokhar alias Denis.
Recently, raids were conducted at 76 locations across the nation which led to the arrests.
According to the central counter terrorism law enforcement agency, the arrested were identified as Lucky Khokhar, Lakhvir Singh, Harpreet, Dalip Bishnoi, Surinder alias Chiku Chaudhary and Hari Om alias Titu.
(With agency inputs)
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China
As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent
Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions
You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State
Fearless in the fight for freedom
DH Toon | Never too late?
Too high a price to clear the Bar
James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies