NIA carries out fresh raids in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations, including residence of militants, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday during which one person was detained for questioning.

Reports stated that the NIA sleuths accompanied by the local police and paramilitary CRPF raided the house of Zahid Wani, a militant of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Karimabad in Pulwama early Wednesday morning.

It was also been learnt that the house of one Ali Muhammad Bhat of Drubgam in the same district was also raided. Sources said that Bhat’s son Zubair was arrested during the raids while his another son, Muntazir Ali is allegedly involved in recent Nagrota attack and is having links with JeM militants.

“As Muntazir was not traceable, the NIA has taken Zubair into custody and he is being questioned,” they said and added Muntazir is studying outside the Valley.

The NIA also raided the house of Sameer Dar of Gundibagh Kakapora in Pulawama. Dar, a driver by profession was arrested during Nagrota encounter, when he was ferrying three militants in his truck from Jammu to Srinagar last month.

Sameer is cousin of slain JeM militant Aadil Ahmad, who carried out the deadly fidayeen (suicide) attack at Lethpora in Pulwama on 14 February 2019 in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

Besides, the sources said, simultaneous raids were conducted at Wagar village in central Budgam district by the national probe agency sleuths. “The raids are part of investigation to collect more evidence against suspended Dy Sp Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants last month,” they said.

Earlier this month, the NIA raided several locations for two days, on February 2 and 3, in south and north Kashmir, including the residence of Singh. A 20-member NIA team had arrived in Kashmir on February 1 to collect more evidence against Singh whose arrest shook the security agencies in J&K and Centre. Singh is currently being questioned in Jammu by the NIA officials after getting his transit remand.

The NIA had booked Singh and four others under Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and recovered 32 items from them including an AK-47 rifle and US and Chinese made pistols and ammunition.

Singh was an officer in Anti-hijacking wing of J&K police at Srinagar International Airport, and was part of the security staff that received a group of foreign ambassadors, including US ambassador, who visited Kashmir in early January.