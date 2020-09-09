NIA charge sheets 9 in Fake Indian Currency Notes case

NIA charge sheets 9 in Fake Indian Currency Notes case of Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 09 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 16:42 ist

 The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet naming nine persons in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed before an NIA court in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the seizure of FICNs with a face value of Rs 7,39,300 from the possession of seven persons -- Devendra Chandra, Manoj Sahu, Rohit Bhardwaz, Gyandas Kurre, Dilip Kumar Mahilange, Doman Miri and Nohar Sinha, all residents of Chhattisgarh.

The state police filed a charge sheet on September 16 last year against the seven accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subsequently, the NIA re-registered the case on August 9 last year and during the investigation, two more persons Hemlal Sahu and Sewak Ram were arrested.

Kurre was the mastermind in counterfeiting Indian currency notes and government stamp papers and involved Mahilange and Miri. The three started making FICNs with the help of computer desktops and coloured printer/scanner, the NIA official said.

Kurre also influenced Baghel and Bharadwaj and involved them in the printing and circulation of FICNs, he said.

Sahu and Chandra came in contact with Kurre and were involved in the circulation of the counterfeit currency, the official said. Later, Hemlal and Sinha were lured into the circulation of FICNs.

