NIA files charge sheet against 3 accused in Jammu IED recovery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against three accused persons in a case pertaining to recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Bhatindi in Jammu and having alleged links with The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit.

On June 27, hours after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport, two people were arrested by J&K Police with an IED from the neighbouring Narwal area. The accused identified as Nadeem Ul Haq, Nadeem Ayub Rathar and Talib ur Rehman, according to the NIA probe, were under orders to carry out an IED blast at a major religious place of Jammu.

The NIA filed a charge-sheet against three accused in case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU under Section 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC, Section 18, 18B, 19, 20 & 23 of UA(P) Act 1967; Section 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act before NIA Special Court Jammu.

The NIA said that the three accused were receiving instructions from TRF handlers via WhatsApp. All three are residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalized youth of the entire valley to target security personnel and public places to wage war against the government of India,” a spokesperson of the probe agency said in a statement.

The case pertains to the recovery of IED by J&K police from Nadeem Ul Haq on June 27 near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof in Bhatindi, Jammu, he said. The case was initially registered by J&K Police as FIR no. 234/ 2021 at PS Bahu Fort, Jammu and was subsequently taken up for investigation by NIA on July 19.

The NIA raided dozens of places in J&K in recent months to unearth the conspiracy.

