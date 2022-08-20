NIA files fresh charge sheet in Pak smuggling case

NIA files fresh charge sheet in Pak drugs smuggling case

The supplementary charge sheet was filed before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ahmedabad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 22:26 ist

The NIA on Saturday said it has filed a fresh charge sheet against nine accused, including an Afghan national, in a 2018 case of smuggling 500 kg heroin by sea from Pakistan that was dumped off the Gujarat coast.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ahmedabad.

The federal agency re-registered this Gujarat ATS case of August 2018 in July 2020, saying a "criminal conspiracy was hatched in Dubai" for smuggling of the drugs cache.

Around 500 kg of heroin was brought in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial waters, about 7-8 miles away from Jakhau Port, Kutch in Gujarat, by Pakistani nationals, an NIA spokesperson said.

During investigations, the spokesperson said, it was found that the smuggled drugs, worth 1,500 crore, were sent from Pakistan to India for further delivery in Amritsar in Punjab for raising of funds by Pakistan national Haji Saab alias Bhaijaan and to harm the well-being of the vulnerable youth population of India.

Eight Indian nationals and one from Afghanistan have been named in the charge sheet, the spokesperson said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Smuggling
India News
NIA

What's Brewing

Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out

Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

30 years of A R Rahman

30 years of A R Rahman

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

 