NIA files supplementary charge sheet against operative of terrorist group TRF

NIA files one more chargesheet against operative of TRF

The NIA said the accused entered into a conspiracy with active terrorist commanders in Kashmir Valley to train youths in fabricating improvised IEDs

  • Nov 09 2022, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 23:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an arrested operative of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

The charge sheet against Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias 'Hamza' alias 'Daniyal', a resident of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was filed in a special NIA court here, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The agency registered the case suo motu on November 18 last year.

"During investigations, it emerged that the accused (Bhat), who is associated with Pakistan-based handlers and operative commanders of LeT/TRF, had radicalized, motivated and instigated vulnerable youths to join terrorist groups such as TRF in Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the accused entered into a conspiracy with active terrorist commanders in Kashmir Valley to train youths in fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using locally available chemicals.

"He, along with other co-accused and Pakistan-based handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF, actively participated in acts in support of LeT and received funds from Pakistan-based operatives of LeT. He also facilitated the transfer of weapons in Kashmir for furtherance of terrorist activities in India," the spokesperson said. 

