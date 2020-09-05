NIA jails two for four years for smuggling fake Indian notes from Bangladesh

A special NIA court here convicted two men on Saturday for circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) smuggled from Bangladesh and sentenced them to four years in prison, an official said.

Habibur Rahman (24) and Fakirul Seikh (22), both residents of West Bengal's Malda, were convicted under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On March 6, 2017, fake notes with a face value of Rs two lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh were seized from the possession of Rahman and Seikh respectively and a case was registered, an NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA re-registered the case and filed a charge sheet against the two accused.

They had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating FICN in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The fake currency notes were smuggled from Bangladesh and intended to be circulated in different parts of India, he added.

After the completion of the trial, the accused were found guilty and convicted by the special NIA court in Kolkata.

They were sentenced to four years of imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 3,000 each, the official added.