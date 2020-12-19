NIA names seven, including 6 Pakistanis, in 237 kg narcotics seizure chargesheet

Six Pakistanis and an Indian were charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the seizure of 237 kg of narcotics in Gujarat, the agency said on Saturday.

The chargesheet was filed by the NIA before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Safdar Ali, Alahi Daad Angiyara, Azim Khan, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Gafur, Mohamad Malah, all residents of Pakistan's Karachi, have been named in the chargesheet, along with Ramjhan, a resident of Gujarat’s Dwarka, the NIA said in a statement.

The case pertains to seizure of 237 kg of narcotics from Pakistani vessel Al-Madina near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that the arrested accused persons had conspired and attempted to bring total 330 kg of narcotic drugs into Gujarat, who were eventually intercepted by Indian Coast Guards on 21 May, 2019, which resulted in the recovery of nearly 237 kg of narcotics, several incriminating articles and Pakistani currency notes," the statement said.

The accused were charged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities of Prevention Act and NDPS Act.

The NIA said further investigation against nine absconding Pakistani accused persons continues.