NIA opposes bail plea of Elgar accused Hany Babu, says he wanted to topple govt

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday opposed in the Bombay High Court the bail plea of professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, arguing he actively participated in activities to promote Naxalism and wanted to overthrow the government.
A division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar was hearing Babu's bail plea. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, told the court Babu was a member of the banned terror outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the prosecution has seized material from his laptop to show he was in constant contact with other accused in the case.
Babu wanted to promote and expand Naxalism and was a part of the conspiracy to wage a war against India by overthrowing the elected govt, said the central agency's counsel. He along with others wanted to set up "janata sarkar" or people's government through armed struggle, Singh told the court.
The ASG further argued Babu used to train other members of the outfit on how to avoid phone tapping. The court will continue hearing the plea on Friday.
Babu, an associate professor at the Delhi University, was arrested in July 2020 in the case and is currently lodged in Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai. The NIA has accused Babu of being a co-conspirator in propagating Maoist activities and ideology on the instructions of CPI (Maoist) leaders.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts. The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.
The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named accused, was later transferred to the NIA.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy
Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes