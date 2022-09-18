NIA raids in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in crackdown against PFI

In its crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal and Telangana's Jagtial.

The agency is searching the residence of a man named Shadulla, who is the main accused in this case.

According to news agency ANI, the probe is over suspected terror links.

More details awaited.