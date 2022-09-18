NIA raids in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in crackdown against PFI

NIA raids in Andhra, Telangana in crackdown against PFI

The agency is searching the residence of a man named Shadulla, who is the main accused in this case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 12:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In its crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal and Telangana's Jagtial.

According to news agency ANI, the probe is over suspected terror links.

More details awaited.

Andhra Pradesh
NIA
India News
Telanagana

