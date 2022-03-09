NIA raids under way at multiple locations in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI.
The places being raided include the residential house of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer.
More to follow...
