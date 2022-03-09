NIA raids under way at multiple locations in J&K

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 09 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 10:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI

The places being raided include the residential house of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer. 

More to follow...

NIA
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

