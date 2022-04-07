NIA raids under way at multiple places in Kashmir in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple places in Kashmir in connection with terror funding cases, sources said.
They said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by J&K police and paramilitary CRPF carried out raids in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and at Mustafabad Zainakote, Nowgam and Chanapora in Srinagar.
Sources said the raids were mostly carried out in connection with terror funding cases. “The raids are part of a crackdown on terror funding and other terror activities in the Valley. During the searches many digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and incriminating materials have been recovered,” they added.
NIA had not issued any official statement at the time of filing this report.
Since early 2017, the NIA has raided hundreds of places in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested dozens of people, including businessmen and politicians in alleged terror funding cases.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east
The race to dominate satellite internet heats up
Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years
DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics
Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India
Speed matters: How fast trains help development
DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs
6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs
Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline
'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP