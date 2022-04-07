NIA raids under way at multiple places in Kashmir in terror funding case

NIA raids under way at multiple places in Kashmir

Since early 2017, the NIA has raided hundreds of places in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested dozens of people

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple places in Kashmir in connection with terror funding cases, sources said.

They said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by J&K police and paramilitary CRPF carried out raids in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and at Mustafabad Zainakote, Nowgam and Chanapora in Srinagar.

Sources said the raids were mostly carried out in connection with terror funding cases. “The raids are part of a crackdown on terror funding and other terror activities in the Valley. During the searches many digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and incriminating materials have been recovered,” they added.

NIA had not issued any official statement at the time of filing this report.

Since early 2017, the NIA has raided hundreds of places in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested dozens of people, including businessmen and politicians in alleged terror funding cases.

