NIA searches its cadres' homes in J&K over terror links

NIA searches houses of its cadres in J&K in terror funding case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 10:06 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

In its ongoing investigation against outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) group in terror funding case, the NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at the residential premises against its cadres in J&K, according to ANI.

The NIA conducted the search operation along with J&K Police and CRPF from 6 am.

These raids are in continuation to the anti-terror agency's 61 raids conducted by its sleuths on August 8 and August 9 in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts in Jammu & Kashmir.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NIA
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

SpaceX needs to fix the toilet before astronauts launch

SpaceX needs to fix the toilet before astronauts launch

DH Radio: How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Radio: How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

 