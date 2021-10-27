NIA searches houses of its cadres in J&K in terror funding case

In its ongoing investigation against outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) group in terror funding case, the NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at the residential premises against its cadres in J&K, according to ANI.
The NIA conducted the search operation along with J&K Police and CRPF from 6 am.
These raids are in continuation to the anti-terror agency's 61 raids conducted by its sleuths on August 8 and August 9 in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts in Jammu & Kashmir.
More to follow...
