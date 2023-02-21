NIA searches under way in 8 states in gangster network case

NIA raids under way in 8 states over gangster network

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 08:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at over 70 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The searches are related to a case registered against a gangster and their criminal syndicate, reported ANI. 

More details are awaited. 

