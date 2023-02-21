NIA searches under way in 8 states in gangster network case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at over 70 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
The searches are related to a case registered against a gangster and their criminal syndicate, reported ANI.
More details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath
I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK
Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space
Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons
Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'