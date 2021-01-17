NIA summons farmer leader Sirsa, TV journalist, actor in Sikhs for Justice case: Report

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned around 40 persons to be examined as ‘witnesses’ in a case related to the banned the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), according to a report by The Hindu.

The Sikhs for Justice is a US-based secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan.

According to the report, the notices were sent to farm leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, UK-based TV journalist Jasveer Singh Muktsar, actor Deep Sidhu, and a sweet-shop owner among others. They have been asked to appear at the NIA’s headquarters between January 18 and 21.

The notices have been issued under Section 160 of the CrPC.

A government official denied any connection between the summons and participation in the farmers' agitation, according to the report.

Jasveer Singh Muktsar, a journalist with the UK-based KTV told the publication, “I have been asked to appear before the NIA on January 18. I shall be going there with my legal team. I do not know why I have been summoned. I am a journalist covering the protest.”

Another person who was summoned, Ranjit Singh of Amritsar, said: “I and 16-17 other young leaders have also received notices. We have no connection with the SFJ. This is a ploy to implicate us in a false case. I agree that we accept donations to organise langars but that is from friends and known people. We returned from Delhi only last week”.

DH could not independently verify the report.

Reacting to the summons, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that attempts are being made to threaten farmer leaders through notices by agencies like the NIA.

“Simultaneously, it (Centre) is intimidating farmers by issuing notices to them through various agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Farmers are not anti-nationals. We condemn this,” Badal said.

Sikhs for Justice was banned in 2019 under the UAPA for allegedly spreading anti-national activities. The outfit had been using Google Play to spread its agenda through the "2020 Sikh Referendum" app, which was removed following demands from Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)