NIA to probe Nagrota encounter case

NIA to probe Nagrota encounter case

The agency's team had visited the encounter site at Ban Toll Plaza on November 19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 12:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the recent encounter at Nagrota in the Jammu region in which four terrorists of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based outfit, were killed by police, officials said on Friday.

The anti-terror probe agency took over the case following a notification issued by the Centre.

The terrorists were killed on November 19 in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota area in a swift operation by the police.

The NIA probe will try to ascertain the planning and final objective of the four JeM terrorists and the people with whom they were in touch with in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA is already probing an encounter that took place on January 31 this year in which three terrorists from the JeM were killed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NIA
Jammu and Kashmir
Nagrota army camp

What's Brewing

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

 