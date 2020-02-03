NIA to quiz ex-MLA for links with militant commander

NIA to quiz former Jammu and Kashmir MLA for links with Hizbul Mujahideen commander

The officials said that the agency would soon approach court for seeking a production warrant for summoning Rashid

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 03 2020, 14:50pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 15:15pm ist
Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh (2R hooded), who was arrested for helping two terrorists travelling out of Jammu and Kashmir, is escorted after being produced at a special court in Jammu on January 23, 2020. (AFP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid for his links with self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed 'Babu', arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh, officials said here on Monday.

Naveed had claimed that he was in touch with Rashid, they said.

Rashid, popularly known as 'Rashid Engineer' and leader of the Awami Ithehad Party (AIP), contested as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Assembly constituency from Langate in North Kashmir.

He is at present in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the NIA on August 9 in connection with a case related to finding of terror activities in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said that the agency would soon approach court for seeking a production warrant for summoning Rashid and question him about his association with Naveed alias 'Babu', whose full name is Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad.

He is at present under the custody of the NIA till February 6.

Rashid was arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh on January 11. The police officer was allegedly ferrying Naveed along with two others out of the Kashmir Valley.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA
Hizbul Mujahideen
Davinder Singh
Comments (+)
 