Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, India's tally rises to 13

A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's 13th case of the viral disease, sources said on Friday.
The woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said.
Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, the sources said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...
Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public
Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn
DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils
Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers
World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds