Nine human bodies found in a well shocks Telangana

The finding of nine dead bodies, two of them migrant workers from Bihar, from a well, has shocked the locals and police of Warangal on Friday (May 22).

Six persons – including a three-year-old boy - are from a single family of Md Maqsood (55) who settled in Telangana over two decades back, migrating from West Bengal.

The Maqsood family – wife Nisha (48), two sons – Shabad (21), Sohail (18), and daughter Bushra (22) were living in a compound of a gunny bags unit at Gorrekunta village, under Geesukonda police station limits, near Warangal town.

Two others – Sriram (21) and Shyam – are from Bihar, also living in the same compound, while Shakeel (30) who lives nearby and said to be a family friend of Maqsood is also from West Bengal.

Four bodies were found on Thursday and five more recovered on Friday from a big abandoned well near their residence. No injuries were found on the dead bodies.

Maqsood and others were working in the gunny bag unit since December.

“The unit owner had interacted with them on Wednesday (May 20) and left. On Thursday (May 21) when he returned, no one could be found on the premises and he informed the police. Later dead bodies were found floating in a big well adjacent to the unit. We are probing if this is suicide or murder. A post-mortem would reveal the cause of death,” said Dr V Ravinder, commissioner of police.

Bushra, daughter of Maqsood, has reportedly separated from her husband and is living with her father's family with her three-year-old kid.

Police have registered a case and are probing the reasons for the deaths, while suspecting an illicit affair too, TV reports claimed. Special teams are formed to solve the case at the earliest.

Telangana ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod visited the site. Rathod said that a thorough investigation would reveal the culprits who would be punished accordingly.