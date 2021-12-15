Nine Indian Railways' workers held for 1,106 thefts

Nine employees of Indian Railways were arrested for 1,106 cases of parcel thefts across the country between January 2016 and November 2021, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Wednesday.

These parcels were being transported by the Indian Railways.

"During the last five years i.e. 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and current year i.e. 2021 (up to November), a total of 1,106 cases of parcel theft have been registered across Indian Railways wherein nine railway employees have been arrested during course of inquiry," the minister said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Appropriate legal action followed by stringent disciplinary action is being taken against the Railways' employees responsible for the crimes, he mentioned.

The minister said the Indian Railways has taken various steps to prevent theft of railway property and goods. All major railway stations, depots, yards and other vital installations are manned by Railway Protection Force round-the-clock, Vaishnaw said.

Escorts for passengers and goods trains in identified vulnerable sections are being done, he said. Strengthening of basic security arrangements at railway yards, goods sheds and parcel sheds is being done, he said.

