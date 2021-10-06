Nine judges appointed to five high courts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2021, 18:48 ist
Nine judicial officers and advocates were appointed as high court judges on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry tweeted a list of the new appointees -- seven judicial officers and two advocates -- to five high courts.

Four judges were appointed to the Jharkhand High Court and two to the Patna High Court.

One judge each has been appointed to the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

