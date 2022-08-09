Nine die as autorickshaw rams into bus in Bengal

Nine killed as autorickshaw rams into bus in Bengal's Birbum district

Birbhum district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said that the eight women were passengers of the three-wheeler and the ninth victim its driver

PTI
PTI, Suri,
  • Aug 09 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 21:14 ist

 At least nine persons, including eight women farm labourers, died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on National Highway-60 in Bengal’s Birbhum district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded autorickshaw collided head-on with the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus.

Birbhum district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said that the eight women were passengers of the three-wheeler and the ninth victim its driver.

The women were returning home from a paddy field, he said.

Their bodies have been taken to Arambagh hospital, where post mortem would be conducted, the SP said.

The bus was on its way to Durgapur from Arambagh when the collision occurred.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Death
Road accident

What's Brewing

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Last month one of the hottest Julys on record: UN

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Ways to considerably reduce household food waste

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

Now choose who can see you online on WhatsApp

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

 