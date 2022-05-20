9 killed in fire as tanker-truck collide in Maharashtra

Nine killed as fire breaks out after tanker-truck collision in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

The accident occurred on Thursday around 10:30 pm on Chandrapur-Mul Road

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • May 20 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Nine persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday around 10:30 pm on Chandrapur-Mul Road, he said.

"A tanker loaded with diesel collided with a truck transporting logs of wood close to Ajaypur near Chandrapur city. After the accident, a fire broke out in which nine persons were charred to death on the spot," Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sudhir Nandanwar, said.

Sources in the forest department said the fire brigade personnel reached Ajaypur about an hour after the accident and the blaze was brought under control a few hours later. The bodies of the victims were later taken to Chandrapur hospital, Nandanwar said.

Fire
Chandrapur
Maharashtra
India News

