Nine migrants killed in bus-truck collision in Bihar; 35 others injured

In one of the worst road accidents in recent times in Bihar, nine migrants were killed while 35 others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a bus made a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Incidentally, the bus was carrying 35 migrants who had returned from Karnataka by Bangalore-Darbhanga Shramik Special train and got down at Darbhanga. These migrants were being taken to Banka district.

The truck was carrying iron sheets and rods. All the nine victims, who died on the spot, were in the truck which overturned after it collided with the bus on the National Highway (NH-31). “These nine migrants were originally coming on their cycles. On seeing the truck, they sought lift in the heavy vehicle, barely ten minutes before the mishap. Tragically, all of them died on the spot after the truck turned turtle. The driver and the cleaner fled from the accident site,” a source quoting an eyewitness told Deccan Herald over phone.

All the nine victims hailed from Champaran.

“On Monday night at around 11 pm, the Shramik Special arrived at Darbhanga from Bangalore. The migrants were asked to leave for Banka by bus. On the NH-31, the bus stopped at a highway dhaba (food joint) at 5 am (on Tuesday morning) where the 35 passengers had tea, while the driver was suspected to have consumed liquor. After the bus left, the driver was driving in a rash manner and eventually made a head-on collision with the truck coming from the opposite direction,” the source, quoting those injured, added.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Naugachia and Bhagalpur. Five of them are said to be serious.