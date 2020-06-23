Nine new cases push Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 tally to 126

Nine new cases push Arunachal COVID-19 tally to 126

PTI
PTI,
  Jun 23 2020
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 11:08 ist
Passengers headed to Arunachal Pradesh check-out from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport upon their arrival from New Delhi, following the resumption of domestic flight services after a gap of two months, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Credits: PTI Photo

Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's coronavirus count to 126, an official said on Tuesday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 44 active cases, while 22 patients have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

Six fresh cases were reported from worst-hit Changlang district, two from Longding and one from Leparada.

All of them had recently returned from other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and New Delhi, he said.

"Arunachal Pradesh is still in the green zone as all COVID-19 cases have been reported from government quarantine facilities," Jampa added. 

