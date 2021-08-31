Nine new SC judges administered oath of office

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday administered oath of office to nine new judges, including three women, of the Supreme Court.
The CJI started the swearing-in by administering oath of office to Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka.
With the swearing-in of the nine new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court would rise to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.
The nine new judges who were administered oath of office as apex court judges include Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B V Nagarathna.
Besides them, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha also took oath of office.
Justice Nagarathna, the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah, is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027.
