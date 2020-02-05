Nirbhaya case: Centre, Delhi govt move Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court verdict on hanging of convicts

The Centre and the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the rejection of their plea by the Delhi High Court against the trial court's order staying the execution of four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Hours after the high court verdict, the Centre and the Delhi government filed an appeal challenging it in the apex court.

The high court said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together, not separately and faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after the rejection of appeals of the convicts by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.