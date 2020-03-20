Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses last minute plea by convicts; execution to take place at 5:30 am on March 20

Delhi High Court dismisses last-minute plea by convicts seeking stay on execution. The execution at 5.30 am on Friday.

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that the delay in filing mercy plea by the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case shows there is a conspiracy and that someone is playing with the system.

A bench comprising justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said there has been gross delay in filing mercy plea and requested the counsel appearing for the convicts to present a substantial legal point.

The lawyer urged the high court to defer hanging by 3-4 days so that he can address his case.

However, the bench said this is the fourth death warrant in the matter and there has already been "gross delay" on the part of the convicts.

It further added that there was no foundation in the plea requesting the lawyer to put up a substantial legal point.

"There is very limited time now, so if you have a legal point come to it. Or you can carry on till the cows come home," the bench said.

More details awaited...