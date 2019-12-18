Nirbhaya case: Kin upset as court delays death warrant

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday delayed the issuance of death warrants to the accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The case will be next heard on Jan. 7, 2020.

The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to issue a fresh notice for one week to the convicts in case they want to file more mercy petitions.

"The court has given them (convicts) time to seek a remedy. The court is only looking at their (convicts) rights and not ours. There is no guarantee that a judgement will be given on next date," Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi told ANI.

The decision came after the Supreme Court dismissed a review petition filed by one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case of gang rape and murder, earlier in the day.

The victim's parents had filed a plea seeking immediate execution of the convicts.

The public prosecutor argued in the Delhi Court that pendency of mercy petitions or the fact that convicts want to file mercy petitions does not preclude the court from issuing the death warrant.