Nirbhaya case lawyer Seema Kushwaha appointed as BSP's first woman spokesperson

Lucknow,
  • Feb 04 2022, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 10:55 ist
BSP National President Mayawati with advocate Seema Kushwaha after the latter joins BSP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has appointed Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer in the Nirbhaya case who recently joined the party, as its national spokesperson.

She is the party's first woman spokesperson.

In a statement, the party said that Kushwaha had been at the forefront of fighting cases of crime against women and had played a crucial role in getting women justice from lower courts up to the Supreme Court.

"Kushwaha has been appointed the party's spokesperson by BSP chief Mayawati. Not only is she an exceptional lawyer but also does social service. She has good influence among the Maurya, Shakya and Kushwaha communities in west Uttar Pradesh, Etawah and Bundelkhand. In future she will also be given bigger responsibility," said a party functionary.

Seema Kushwaha, who joined the party on January 20, had indicated that she may not contest elections but would be given an important responsibility by the party.

"I came into the party just before the elections so I did not join it with the intention to contest immediately. However, I will do whatever the party asks me to do. Politics and reforms go hand in hand and the issues that I am fighting for on the streets right now, need to be taken to the policy level," she said.

Seema is also the lawyer for the Hathras victim.

